Trader Joe’s Just Released a New Mac & Cheese & It Combines Two of Our Favorite Foods

We are all about creating the coziest environment possible for ourselves during the cold and brisk winter months, whether that means stocking up on luxurious throw blankets, taking a hot bath every now and then, or treating ourselves to some truly divine comfort food. But you know how you can make your life this winter even more enjoyable? You can simply head to Trader Joe’s for the comfort food, so you can spend your free time soaking in that hot bath or lounging on the couch, instead of stuck in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes. Their latest entry into the comfort food hall of fame combines two of our ultimate favorite foods into one: French Onion Macaroni and Cheese.

This is so much better than your average boxed mac. For one, it’s found in the frozen section, which is always a good thing when it comes to mac and cheese (the shelf-stable boxed kind just can’t compare, sorry to say). Secondly, it’s more sophisticated than your average frozen pasta, thanks to the addition of French Onion soup-style flavors.

The cheese in this mac is made with a blend of Swiss and cheddar, so you get a complex cheesy flavor. Then, roasted onions are added to the mix, infusing each bite with piquant flavor. Last but definitely not least, the macaroni and cheese is topped with croutons. The crunchy breadcrumb topping is usually the best part of mac and cheese, and the cheesy crouton is usually the best part of French onion soup, so placing croutons instead of breadcrumbs on top of this gooey, cheesy mac just makes sense.

Want to make this mac even better? You could do something outrageous, like sprinkling Everything But the Bagel Seasoning on top, which we think would work really well with the cheese and onion flavor.

You could also pair it with some veggies to help add a bit of freshness to the meal. Steamed broccoli, cooked spinach, roasted asparagus, or even a simple garnish of chopped fresh parsley will add a needed bit of green to this decadent dish and make it feel more like a well-rounded meal.

