Jamie Oliver Has the Perfect Soup Recipe That Fits Whatever You Have in the Fridge

Everyone can relate to that moment when you get home from work, open your fridge, and have absolutely no idea what to make for dinner. Having a go-to meal that’s flexible enough to fit whatever veggies and ingredients you’ve got on hand is the key to avoiding a throw-up-your-hands-in-defeat-and-order-takeout experience. And chef Jamie Oliver just shared a Minestrone soup recipe that can easily be tailored to what you actually have in your fridge to cook with right now.

Oliver shared his creation on Instagram writing, “A bit of a comforting soup for this evening or lunches tomorrow. It’s an easy one to knock up, if like me you have the kids running around you at home… just tweak according to the veggies you have in the house use the best of your freezer and store cupboard, let it flex for you. Recipe in my bio. Who needs more lunch inspo??”

We do! And quick, healthy, and easy is music to our ears. This soup really does check all the boxes for the perfect last-minute meal.

There are so many creative ways to go about making this and Oliver shares a few on his website. He says to use whatever veggies and stock you can get your hands on — and if you’re out of pasta just use rice instead! A serving of this hearty soup comes in at around 171 calories and less than 4 grams of fat.

It’s another dinner winner from one of our favorite chefs — his easy Peri Peri chicken, from his new cookbook 7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week, is another — and here’s hoping that he keeps sharing easy meal solutions!

Check out Jamie Oliver’s Minestrone Soup Recipe.

