Target Is Selling Valentine’s Day Hot Cocoa Bombs But They’re Running Out Fast

Hot cocoa bombs took our holiday season by storm. We figured out where to buy them in stores and online, and even tried our hand at making our own, but once Christmas and New Year’s passed, we thought we’d seen the last of them. NOT SO, shouted Target from the roof tops of their parking garages. They’re now selling Valentine’s Day hot cocoa bombs from Maud Borup, but if you want to try one you’d better act fast.

The Strawberries & Cream Maud Borup Hot Cocoa Bombs come individually packaged and retail for $2.99, but according to Target’s website, they’re not available currently for shipping. We checked a few different Target stores’ availability online, and it looks like several of the locations nearest to us in Los Angeles have limited stock available in stores, but they’re not available for order pickup or drive up orders.

Courtesy of Target

Maud Borup Valentine's Strawberries & Cream Hot Cocoa Bomb $2.99 Buy now

If you manage to get your hands on one of these hot cocoa bombs at your Target, it will truly be the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift.

There is another alternative. The same Maud Borup Valentine’s Day Hot Cocoa Bombs are available on Amazon, though they’re a little pricier. However, $14.75 isn’t too bad for such a sweet Valentine’s Day treat.

Courtesy of Amazon

Maud Borup Valentine's Strawberries & Cream Hot Cocoa Bomb 14.75 on Amazon.com Buy now

You can also find similar hot cocoa bombs online. These red heart-shaped Valentine’s Hot Cocoa bombs on Etsy are maybe even a little bit more impressive than the Maud Borup ones, and they’re just $6.99.

Courtesy of Etsy

Hearts Valentine Cocoa Bombs $6.99 Buy now

Of course, you could always get creative and try making some Valentine’s Day hot cocoa bombs on your own. Even if they don’t come out perfectly, it’s the thought that counts, right?

