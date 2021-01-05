Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy & Simple Salmon Recipe Is So Good Even Your Kids Will Love It

Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of healthy meals and her latest Instagram post just proves our point further. Finding flavorful, nutritious meals that aren’t time-consuming or labor-intensive is never easy, but De Laurentiis’ abundance of recipes always seem to check the boxes perfectly.

The Giadzy Instagram account shared De Laurentiis’ fool-proof broiled salmon with fennel salad recipe and it looks incredible…like mouth-watering good. “Easy ✔️ healthy ✔️ YUM ✔️ @giadadelaurentiis‘ broiled salmon with fennel salad checks off all the boxes,” De Laurentiis captioned the post. Um we sure will!

It really is such an easy lunch or dinner. For the salmon, all you need is salt and olive oil. Drizzle the filets with both, place in the oven and broil on high for around five minutes. The salad dressing also has a super short ingredient list — olive oil, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard and salt. Sometimes the most simple ingredients create the most amazing flavors, and this dressing is a perfect example of that.

Need a quick and easy meal after a busy day? This is your new go-to. It’s packed with so much flavor we’re willing to bet even your kids will want to gobble this up. And if you still aren’t convinced you need to give thes recipe a try, it’s also packed full of nutrients with 36 grams of protein and only 323 calories per serving. De Laurentiis never ceases to amaze us with her ability to pack flavor into a low calorie, protein high meal. You definitely want to make this simple masterpiece, the whole family is sure to love it.

