Martha Stewart’s Fire-Cider Tonic Is the Secret Weapon You Need This Winter

The New Year is finally here, and for many of us, it’s a time to reboot (or, er, start) healthy habits, whether that means taking part in the tradition of Dry January, starting a clean-eating program, or just vowing to eat better and move more. And move over, celery juice, because Martha Stewart just shared a recipe for a homemade, non-alcoholic health tonic that will definitely give your tastebuds (and your body) a kick: Fire-Cider Tonic.

Stewart shared the recipe, from her company’s test kitchens, on Instagram, writing, “Are you a fire cider convert yet? This might be the year! A longtime favorite in the herbal community, our test kitchen editors have been fans for years. Our recipe includes tangy, sweet vinegar infused with vegetables, herbs, spices, and honey. It’s commonly used as an anti-inflammatory and digestion-stimulating tonic, and to boost natural health processes.” A delicious recipe that has potential health benefits? What’s not to love?

On her website, Stewart mentions that there are many different ways to use the Fire-Cider Tonic: It can be taken as a small one- to two-ounce wellness shot, diluted in some seltzer or still water, or used in substitute for regular vinegar in a salad dressing. In general, fire-cider is strong — fiery strong — so fair warning! And as Stewart’s post noted above, it’s purported to have health benefits, including relieving sinus congestion.

This Fire-Cider Tonic recipe was first published in April 2017 in Martha Stewart Living Magazine, but there are loads of versions and recipes available. (By the way, the name, and a popular version of the recipe, is credited to herbalist Rosemary Gladstar.) One thing they share? They need to be made well in advance. Stewart’s test-kitchen recipe needs to sit for 3 weeks before it’s used. But if you’re looking for a faster way to try fire cider, ready-to-drink versions are available.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Fire Cider Tonic Recipe. (And don’t miss her new book: Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life.)

