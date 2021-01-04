Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Clean Recipe to Start the New Year Off Right!

It’s time to start the new year off right! We can probably all agree that 2020 was quite the year…but it’s finally in the past now. And with a new year comes a new opportunity to build new (better, healthier) habits. For many people, that means a commitment to clean eating — and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has the perfect healthy dinner recipe to jump start your efforts: Lemon honey dijon chicken.

The Giadzy Instagram account shared the recipe to help kick-start those healthy new year resolutions, writing: “Who’s ready for the clean-eating reboot starting tomorrow? 🙋‍♀️ @giadadelaurentiis has tons of healthy and delicious recipes like this lemon honey dijon chicken – tap the profile link for more!”

I mean come on, look at that chicken, it’s mouthwatering and super nutritious. Coming in at only 312 calories with 34 grams of protein per serving, you just can’t beat it.

Plus, this is a beginner level recipe on De Laurentiis’ website, and the total cooking and prep time is only one hour. However, if you want to prep this ahead of time you can — and it’ll be all the better for it. For the most flavorful results, the chicken can be left in the marinade for up to four hours. Once it’s marinated, the final steps are super easy. Layer the veggies at the bottom, coating in olive oil and salt, place the chicken on top, and pop in the oven at 425 degrees. Baste for 20 minutes with remaining marinade. After taking this aromatic meal out of the oven you will be just as surprised as us when you taste that first chef-worthy bite!

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Lemon Honey Dijon Chicken Recipe.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: