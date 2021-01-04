Chrissy Teigen’s Armadillo Cheesy Garlic Bread Will Be Your Next Quarantine Project

Most of us have gone through a certain phase during lockdown. For some it was binge-watching all Netflix had to offer while others baked way too much bread. Whether or not you’re among that latter group, Chrissy Teigen’s latest bread recipe is about to be your new obsession. Introducing: Teigen’s Armadillo Cheesy Garlic Bread! Not only does it look (and surely taste) delicious, but honestly, it’ll be fun to make. Additionally, this gooey savory treat is exactly the comfort food we need as we begin a new year.

“Diet? I don’t know her 🍞 Have you tried Chrissy’s armadillo cheesy garlic bread? [📸 @eatingattiffanys]” wrote Teigen’s Cravings Instagram account. I mean, have you ever seen such a picturesque bread loaf?!

As the caption suggests, now is the time when so many people make New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, but we’re here to say, we support you either way. After all, baking can be therapeutic (with a totally delicious end result).

In an IGTV post, Teigen shared the recipe and walked her followers step-by-step how to make the bread. (Bonus: It includes a special appearance by John Legend).

“I wanted to do something to complement all the pasta you guys are making…..This is the armadillo bread, armadillo because of the way you cut the bread,” Teigen says in the clip.

“There’s a lot of people who hate mayo, they’re very anti-mayonnaise just the mere idea of it, meanwhile I think it binds everything together,” she added. “This is mayo, a ton of cheese, a lot of flavor — it gets stuffed in those little pockets of the armadillo squares that create that shape and then it just oozes completely out so when you do grab square or chunk and pull it out it just stretches and stretches and its soooo wonderful!”

Teigen’s fans couldn’t help but rave about this recipe in the comments, with many sharing that this bread has become a staple in their kitchen.

You can find Teigen’s full recipe in her first Cravings cookbook (which is packed with stellar recipes) or you can bookmark her Instagram post.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.