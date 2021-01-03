Martha Stewart Transformed Her Risotto Into a Tasty Vegetarian Dish

If you’ve been struggling to eat healthier (especially during lockdown) you’re not alone. Changing your diet is difficult and isn’t something you can improve overnight. It takes baby steps and making sure your journey is one that works for you. Let’s be honest, as much as we’d like, most of us aren’t able to transform our eating habits to strictly veggies or vegan-friendly dishes automatically. If you’re looking to incorporate more vegetarian meals into your meal rotation, Martha Stewart has got the perfect dinner idea for you: Barley Risotto; and it looks just as delicious as anything we’d expect made by the chef to be.

Stewart shared her recipe on Instagram, writing, “It can sometimes be challenging to find new cozy, comforting main-course vegetarian meals to add to the dinner rotation. Try our hearty risotto: pearled barley stands in for the usual rice in this risotto and pairs wonderfully with the mix of mushrooms (we used a combination of shiitake, oyster, and beech.)”

We can never have enough Italian recipe gems and we can’t wait to try Stewart’s dish out for ourselves. To make this dish, you’ll need a few kitchen essentials such as a skillet and a saucepan.

This risotto is crafted over the course of about an hour and a half so it is probably not a dish you should set out to cook on busy weekday nights. You can always meal prep the day before and enjoy during your lunch break.

Another tip to save valuable time while making this dish is to cover the barley with water, at soak at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours. Stewart notes on her website that draining the barley afterward will reduce the grain’s cooking time by half.

Get Martha Stewart’s Barley Risotto with Mushrooms and Dill recipe.

