Giada De Laurentiis Smoothie Recipe is Healthy & Has A Sweet Kick

Whether you promised yourself you wanted to eat more fruits and veggies this year or you just love blended drinks, eating healthier is way more delicious (and fun) in the form of a smoothie. Many people drink a smoothie daily, from protein shakes to green drinks smoothies are a cult-favorite treat. But one smoothie that is unbeatable (in our eyes anyway)? Sweet berry drinks. If you make it with the right amount of sugar and ingredients, your smoothie can be healthy and tasty without it needing to be packed with vegetables. Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ smoothie recipe for your new go-to health kick in 2021.

De Laurentiis wrote on Instagram, “Healthy smoothies that taste like dessert? We’re all here for it. This strawberry almond banana smoothie is the perfect combo for a sweet way to kick off the day!” After looking at that picture we have one thing to say: YUM!

To master De Laurentiis’ sweet treat the smoothie’s key ingredients are strawberries, almond butter, and a banana — and are blended to perfection. Don’t have a blender yet? We love the NutriBullet blender and it’s on sale now.

It takes only five minutes to make and your smoothie is perfect to enjoy during breakfast or as an afternoon snack. It’s packed full of the nutrient-rich fruit you need to keep you energized and full for long days with late dinners.

Unlike what you might drink from store-bought options, gathering fresh produce for your smoothie, and monitoring how much sugar you include will all be at your discretion. In fact, De Laurentiis’ recipe uses no sugar and opts for a pinch of salt instead.

Get Giada de Laurentiis’ Strawberry, Almond, and Banana smoothie recipe.

