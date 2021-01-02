Martha Stewart’s Shiitake and Egg Tart is the Sophisticated Brunch Recipe We Deserve

This year, we’re committed to treating ourselves to all the good things we deserve. Though we currently can’t go to most restaurants for an extravagant brunch (nor should we per CDC guidelines) that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare a five-star worthy meal in its place, or at least try to. We finally reached 2021, and we should by all means celebrate that. Instead of your trusty brunch recipes you currently make, why not spice things up with a new dish that’s sophisticated and delicious? Martha Stewart just shared her Shiitake and Egg Tart recipe and it’s a total gamechanger in the brunch department.

“Puff pastry and mushrooms sautéed with tarragon take baked eggs to a new level of sophistication and flair. Serve this mushroom and egg tart for brunch (or even dinner!) and break out of your typical meal rotation once and for all,” wrote Stewart on Instagram.

Sunday brunch definitely just got an upgrade and frankly, the picture is enough to have us drooling. If you’re anything like us and can’t wait to try this out, you’ll want to set aside an hour to make the dish. You’ll start off by gathering your parchment paper lightly floured and frozen puff pastry and refrigerating the base of the tart for 20 minutes.

Additionally, your shiitake mushrooms should be stemmed with the large ones halved. You’ll transfer the cooked mushrooms onto your lightly baked puff pastry before you crack open the eggs evenly and bake until golden. Stewart prefers to leave the yolks runny, which takes about 10 minutes, but if you prefer for your eggs to be fully cooked, you can leave the dish in the oven for a while longer.

All you need to do next is prepare your mimosas, and you’ll be ready for the ultimate dining experience.

Get Martha Stewart’s Shiitake and Egg Tart recipe.

