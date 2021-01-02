Martha Stewart’s Radicchio Salad Will Kick-Start Your Appetite for Healthier Meals This Year

The new year comes with brand new resolutions that we’re hoping to stick to throughout 2021. If one of your resolutions was to get fit or start incorporating more veggies into your meal rotation, you’re definitely not alone. Changing your daily routine can be difficult when you don’t know where to start. If your goal is to eat healthier you’re in luck because Martha Stewart just dropped the most aesthetically pleasing salad we’ve seen and you’ll want to whip this up ASAP.

The chef shared the dish on her Instagram, and wrote: “Who could resist this colorful salad made with a whole lemon and whole-grain mustard? The sharp, acidic ingredients are balanced out by fresh mint and bitter radicchio for a perfectly balanced bite. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @behindthedawn”

This irresistible looking salad is rather simple to make and includes radicchio (of course), lemon, and fresh mint leaves. The serving size for the recipe is two so you can save some for the next day, or you can even eat it later in the day. You should expect to only spend about 25 minutes whipping up the two-step meal, which is just one more reason we’re loving this salad.

Since you’ll be working with one head of radicchio and breaking it into individual leaves, the chef notes on her website that “soaking the radicchio in cold water helps curb the leaves’ naturally bitter edges.”

Now that you have this Stewart’s salad to make, your goals are becoming that much more possible to achieve. Trust us, you’ll be happy you took the step to make it happen.

Get Martha Stewart’s Radicchio Salad with Chopped-Lemon Dressing recipe.

