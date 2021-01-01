Giada De Laurentiis’ Pantry Includes 4 Spices & Ingredients You’ll Want to Cook with This Year

What’s one of your New Year’s resolutions? Does it include experimenting more in the kitchen? If so, Giada De Laurentiis has just the spices and pantry staples you’ll want to pick up and cook with immediately, from lip-puckering, Italy-grown cherries and elevated, punched-up tomato sauce to anchovy filets and an umami spice kit you only wish you’d tried sooner.

Rigatoni Alla Silana Spice Kit

Up first, a spice kit that’ll elevate any meal: the Rigatoni Alla Silana Spice Kit. Mix this blend of earthy dried mushrooms, eggplant, onions, garlic and parsley with water, olive oil, your favorite tomato sauce, and any short pasta for a quick-and-easy weeknight meal.

Rigatoni Alla Silana Spice Kit $8 Buy now

Amarena Cherries

These aren’t your average cherries. Amareno cherries are sour, they’re chewy, they’re world-renowned, and, as De Laurentiis puts it, they’re “unmistakably elegant. The Food Network host and chef recommends stirring a spoonful of the cherry-flavored syrup into a glass of Prosecco. Genius.

Fabbri Amarena Cherries (2-pack) $37.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pomodorino Di Corbara

These fresh, vibrant tomatoes are a welcome addition to any pasta dish. “Sweeter than any other variety you’ll ever try, these adorable gems shine in a super-simple tomato sauce simmered with some salty, umami-packed parmesan rinds to balance out their intense natural sugars,” De Laurentiis says.

Pomodorino Di Corbara $8 Buy now

Anchovy Filets

Look no further for the best anchovies; they’re Armatore’s anchovy filets, which are caught off the Amalfi coast. According to De Laurentiis, “they’re all you need to take a simple pizza to the next level, or try them layered under fresh chopped tomatoes for a craveable bruschetta.”

Anchovy Filets In Tin $22 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below:



Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.