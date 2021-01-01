Giada De Laurentiis Shares 4 Genius Ways to Cook with Your NYE Leftovers

After spending NYE fixing an intimate decadent dinner for two (and drinking your fair share of sparkling wine and champs), you’ve probably found yourself left with quite a bit of leftovers (and a headache), right? Us, too — but before you even consider tossing that food out as you reach for an Ibuprofen, ask yourself, “WWGDLD?” And the answer to that is Giada De Laurentiis would obviously repurpose that leftover pasta or mashed potatoes or risotto or roasted chicken into new, totally delicious meals.

Transform Roasted Chicken into Tacos

Image: annaileish/Adobe Stock. annaileish/Adobe Stock.

Cooking with your NYE roasted chicken leftovers is easy. Merely shred the leftover meat, heavily season with cumin, chili powder, and orange zest, and fry it up. Pair with your favorite taco garnishes, and — voila! — taco night.

Transform Pasta into Pasta Pizza

Now this is a transformation we can get behind: Turn your leftover pasta into the next best Italian dish, pizza. It’s easy, too: Mix the leftover pasta with one egg and tons of cheese, press it into a pan until it’s golden brown, and repeat on the other side, and you have pasta pizza. Genius.

Transform Mashed Potatoes into Creamy Potato Soup

Image: fascinadora/Adobe Stock. fascinadora/Adobe Stock.

Bet you’ve never thought to do this before. To start, you’ll cook onions and garlic in olive oil (if you have any veggies, like carrots or celery, add ’em in, too), and then stir in the leftover mashed potatoes with chicken or vegetable stock, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Bonus points if you have a stick blender; you can puree the mixture to make it extra creamy.

Transform Risotto into Arancini

Image: Brent Hofacker/Adobe Stock. Brent Hofacker/Adobe Stock.

What’s arancini? It’s a popular Italian snack where balls of rice are coated with flour, egg and bread crumbs and deep fried. They’re delicious and super easy to make with leftover risotto.

Check out De Laurentiis’ other leftover ideas on her website, Giadzy.

