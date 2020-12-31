The Best Sparkling Wines to Shop Tonight (Including Picks from Trader Joe’s!)

We’re a few short hours until we reach the finish line — of 2020 that is. “Rough year” would be a gross understatement and we’re currently gathering all the must-have items we need to celebrate the end of this year. One essential we’ll have with us at midnight? Booze. If you haven’t raided your local market yet to grab your own bottle of bubbly it’s not too late. You might have noticed that Trader Joe’s has a pretty impressive collection of alcoholic finds, and by “pretty impressive” we mean it’s the home to all of our faves with unbeatable prices. If you’re not sure what to buy from TJ’s or are looking for delivery options, We’ve got you covered. Trust us, you’ll want to have at least one of these bottles by your side tonight as we bid adieu to this year.

Trader Joe’s Platinum Reserve Brut from Sonoma County

This bubbly is noted on Trader Joe’s website as one that, “exhibits all the light fruitiness and crisp edge characteristic of a Méthode Campenoise Brut.” The taste is smooth with notes of sweet apple and ripe pear that promises a sense of luxury.

Ruffino Prosecco DOC Italian Sparkling Wine

This Italian wine is great to be mixed in cocktails or enjoyed alongside your dinner.

Trader Joe’s L’Éclat Sparkling Wines

This sparklers are a duo made straight from our dreams. The L’Éclat Sparkling Rosé is sweet and light while the L’Éclat 1990 Blanc de Blancs has butter and cake notes.

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is a pick that is all about elegance — and if there was ever a time to go all out, it’s definitely tonight. The champagne is a signature of the French Champagne House with its discreet aromas of brioche and vanilla.

Chandon Rosé Sparkling

OK let’s be clear “Rosé all day” isn’t just a phrase, it’s a lifestyle. If you’re a dedicated fan of a good fruity pink drink, this is the sparkling bottle you should try out next.

While we can’t celebrate tonight in a bar, any of these picks are great to usher in the new year.

