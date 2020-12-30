The Secret Ingredient In Martha Stewart’s Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls Will Truly Blow Your Mind

Is there anything cozier than waking up on the weekend and enjoying a fresh, fluffy cinnamon roll, straight from the oven? That’s a rhetorical question, because of course the answer is no! Nothing is cozier than that. The key to making this dream a reality is planning ahead, and Martha Stewart‘s make-ahead cinnamon rolls do just that. But the make-ahead part isn’t the only trick Stewart’s got up her sleeve – these cinnamon rolls have a secret ingredient that make them oh-so-tender and fluffy: mashed potatoes!

It’s a trick we’ve seen Stewart use before, in her recipe for apple-pecan pull-apart rolls. Cook a chopped russet potato in a small amount of water, pass it through a ricer, then add that to your dough recipe. It adds moisture and keeps the dough from getting too tough, and makes the resulting cinnamon rolls extra fluffy and tender.

We also love how the bulk of the work in this recipe takes place the day before you bake your cinnamon rolls. You can make the dough and assemble the rolls the day before you want to eat them, then let them sit in the fridge overnight. The dough will cold ferment, meaning the flavor will develop and the gluten will relax so your rolls aren’t tough and chewy.

In the morning, pull your rolls out of the fridge and let them rise in a warm place. Pop them in the oven for about 30 minutes, and while they bake, make the easy cream cheese glaze. Spread the glaze over the rolls when they’re hot out of the oven so it melts and gets into each nook and cranny, then let the rolls cool for about 15 minutes so they don’t totally fall apart when you remove them from the pan.

The result? Dreamy, puffy cinnamon rolls covered in tangy glaze, tender thanks to the potato-enriched dough, and just begging to be served alonside a carafe of your favorite coffee.

