Ina Garten Reveals the Most Amazing Food App She Uses All the Time

We love cooking almost as much as we love eating (almost) but meal planning is another entity entirely. It’s hard to make the time to sit down to plan out what we’re eating in the next week, and there are nights when it’s just easier to pop a frozen meal from Trader Joe’s into the microwave than to pore over various blogs, Instagram posts, and magazines trying to find inspiration. But there is an easier way to find quality recipes, and if anyone would know about it, it’s Ina Garten. When she’s looking for a recipe, she has a favorite place to turn to: The New York Times Cooking App.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

She spilled all of the details in an Instagram live interview with Katie Couric. Garten herself was recently interviewed for The New York Times, and she says that the interviewer said she was once was looked down on for writing for the food section of the Times, but now that the app has been so successful, people have changed their tune when talking to her.

“The New York Times Cooking app has basically saved The New York Times,” Garten tells Couric. After all, we can only make the recipes from Garten’s latest cookbook Modern Comfort Food so many times before we need to look elsewhere for meal planning inspiration!

Courtesy of Amazon

Modern Comfort Food 21.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

She’s not alone in her adoration of the app, which currently features more than 20,000 recipes that are searchable by diet, cuisine, meal type, and more – Couric chimed in to say that during quarantine her daughter has started cooking more, and that she uses The New York Times Cooking App a lot.

“They’ve just built this incredible part of The New York Times,” Garten gushed.

If you want to get meal planning and recipe inspiration from the same place as Garten, you can subscribe to the NYT Cooking app in the iTunes store for use with Apple devices, or on The New York Times website. A monthly NYT Cooking subscription is $4.99, or you can save with a yearly subscription for $39.99.

Once you have the app, start browsing. You can save interesting recipes to your recipe box, and once you start doing that the algorithm will work to suggest new recipes to you that you might be interested in. You can also use the app to make grocery lists based on the recipes you’ve selected, which takes another stressful element out of your weekly meal planning, leaving you with more time to cook and actually enjoy the food you’re making.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: