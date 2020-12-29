Ina Garten’s Go-To New Year’s Eve Dinner Recipe Is Quick and Easy to Make, Yet Decadent

The holidays might almost be over, but Ina Garten is the gift that keeps on giving, especially for those of us who are trying to plan a fabulous New Year’s Eve while still staying safe at home. We can’t go out to restaurants or bars, but we can still splurge on a fancy meal at home, and Garten is the perfect person to turn to when you need something totally elegant but fuss-free. In a recent interview on Instagram live with Katie Couric, our queen Ina shared the most luxe New Year’s Eve meal that she makes every year, but the most surprising thing is how quickly it all comes together.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now, in a normal year, Garten and her husband Jeffrey would be living large in Paris. As Garten tells Couric, “Jeffrey and I usually have friends and go to some great bar in Paris with a piano, and we have cocktails – you know, it’s New Year’s Eve!”

All of that hustle and bustle calls for a dinner that can be whipped up in minutes, while also being worthy of celebration.

After all of their revelry out on the town, “I have to make dinner in like 5 minutes… it’s 11:30, and everybody expects dinner at that point.” A belly full of cocktails and champagne definitely calls for dinner, but Garten doesn’t want to miss the actual ringing in of the new year, so she turns to cappellini pasta to get the job done.

Her go-to New Year’s Eve recipe is actually from her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook: Lemon Cappellini with Caviar.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook 25.17 on Amazon.com Buy now

According to Garten, the thin noodles only take about 3 minutes to cook. In the meantime, she makes the sauce, “which is like 60 pounds of butter” along with lemon juice. When the pasta is finished cooking, she tosses it with the buttery lemon sauce, then adds the crown jewel to each plate – a dollop of caviar. It’s simple, fast, and truly decadent, and it’s a meal that you can make anywhere, from your apartment in Paris to your step-grandmother’s kitchen in Des Moines.

Courtesy of Amazon

BESTER Malossol Russian-Siberian Osetra Caviar 165.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

This year, we’re staying in and staying safe, but that doesn’t mean we have to skip a celebratory New Year’s Eve meal. Add some capellini and caviar to your next grocery order (and some champagne to toast with, obvi), and you’ll have a fancy dinner that’s up to Garten’s standards and ready in minutes.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: