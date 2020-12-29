Ina Garten Shares Her Absolute Favorite Chocolate Brand for Baking

We always jump at the chance to learn any new details about Ina Garten‘s personal and professional life. After all, as Barefoot Contessa super fans, it’s our duty to gather up as much info about the culinary star as we can to share with her legions of followers. That means we obviously watched her Instagram live interview with Katie Couric about a bazillion times, and much to our surprise, we did learn something new. Garten shared her absolute favorite baking chocolate with Couric, and once we use up our holiday chocolate surplus, this is the only brand we’ll be using from now on.

It’s Lindt Swiss bittersweet chocolate. Garten told Couric, “I’ve always used Lindt chocolate when I bake, bittersweet chocolate. It comes in big bars, you can order it on Amazon.” She prefers the balance of flavor in bittersweet chocolate as opposed to unsweetened, dark, or milk chocolate, and says that it’s her go-to.

Now, Garten is an advocate of using the best ingredients possible. Her penchant for good vanilla and fancy sea salt is legendary, so we usually trust her recommendations. But we trust her here even more than usual, because it turns out she is so devoted to finding the best ingredients around that she actually did a blind taste test to find the best chocolate for baking.

“Recently we did (I know this is a tough job, but I do it) a chocolate tasting,” she shared with Couric. Her team went to the store and picked up every single brand of bittersweet chocolate they could find. Garten says she’s been using Lindt for so long, she thought it was a good idea to see if it really was superior to competing products.

They did a blind taste test, and sure enough, Lindt’s bittersweet chocolate still came out on top. Kudos to Garten’s palate for being so spot-on after all these years!

Once you stock up on Lindt chocolate, you can really start baking like Garten. First up? We’re going to try to tackle a recipe she worked on for more than six years, the Boston Cream Pie that appears in her latest cookbook. Which recipe will you try?

