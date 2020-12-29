Everything You Need to Know About Joanna Gaines’ New Cooking Show

It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten our Gaines family fix on television. Fixer Upper ended its run a few years back, and in the meantime we’ve been getting our rustic-modern farmhouse needs filled by shopping the Hearth and Hand by Magnolia collection at Target, picking up Joanna Gaines’ cookbooks, and covering every square inch of our homes with shiplap (my cat wasn’t a huge fan of that, but she looks so farmhouse chic now!). All of that is about to change because Joanna Gaines is going to be starring in a new show on Discovery+, and she’s not the only member of the family who will appear on screen.

The new show, which premieres on January 4, is called Magnolia Table, just like her cookbooks. But this isn’t your average cooking show. Gaines is not a professional chef, and she’s frank about that in the teaser trailer for the show that she shared on Instagram. “If you’re looking to learn how to cut things, this is not the show for you,” she says.

Instead of fancy chef techniques, Magnolia Table will focus on the tried and true recipes that Gaines feeds her family, with some new favorites thrown in. Don’t expect to see any celebrity sous chefs, either – on this show, Gaines is getting help in the kitchen from her kids, who will appear on screen with her. Fans of the family might be pretty surprised to see how the little ones have grown since the Fixer Upper days!

“If your kitchen is not messy, you’re not having fun,” Gaines says in the trailer, and that pretty much embodies the ethos of the new show. Of course, that’s easier to say when your messy kitchen has the same square footage as an average Manhattan apartment and you have a custom stove and a kitchen island the size of a Hummer limo to work on, but still, it’s a sentiment we can get behind. And truly, what’s more relaxing than watching someone who has their life totally together get a little messy while cooking up comfort food in a beautifully designed kitchen? It’s the Nora Ephron model, and it works.

You’ll be able to catch Magnolia Table on Discovery+ on January 4. In the meantime, you can get a sneak peek at Joanna Gaines’s cooking style by picking up a copy of the original Magnolia Table cookbook or its sequel.

