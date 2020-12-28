The Best Trader Joe’s Items For Your New Year’s Brunch

New Year’s Eve is always fun, but what we really look forward to every year is New Year’s brunch. We usually head to a restaurant with a group of our friends, ready to rehash the events of the evening prior over a pitcher of mimosas and a platter of breakfast potatoes, but this year, needless to say, things are looking a bit different. But your pared-down New Year’s brunch at home doesn’t have to be depressing – nor does it have to require a ton of work, thanks to Trader Joe’s. These heat and eat foods are easy enough to make even if you did have one too many celebratory glasses of two-buck-Chuck on NYE, and so satisfying that the only thing you’ll miss about your usual New Year’s brunch is the company. But hey, isn’t that what Zoom is for?

Trader Joe’s Brioche French Toast

A decadent breakfast of brioche French toast will make you feel like you’re dining at a cute little bistro on New Year’s day. Each package contains four slices, which is perfect for the smaller celebrations we’re sticking to this year.

Trader Joe’s Mini Quiche Duo

Choose from two flavors, or enjoy them both, when you bake up a batch of Trader Joe’s Mini Quiche, which come in mushroom & swiss cheese and bacon & sweet onion flavors.

Trader Joe’s Camembert Cheese and Cranberry Sauce Fillo Bites

Savory, sweet, creamy, and crispy, these easy-to-make camembert cheese and cranberry fillo bites are the ultimate appetizer with champagne or brunch item with a carafe of coffee. Try making them in that new air fryer you got for the holidays!

Trader Joe’s Mini Cranberry Orange Tea Scones

Decked with slivered almonds, these cranberry orange tea scones will help soak up whatever’s left in your stomach from your New Year’s Eve celebrations, and are delightful with a mug of warm tea.

Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza

This four cheese pizza is topped with a cashew and pine nut pesto and has a deep-fried crust. Turn it into a craveable brunch by cracking an egg or two on top before slipping the pizza into the oven.

Trader Joe’s Mini Brie En Croute

These mini brie bites are encased in crisp, buttery puff pastry. Serve them with your favorite jam, or top with caviar if you want to give your brunch that luxe New Year’s touch.

Trader Joe’s Instant Coffee Packets

These instant coffee packets already contain milk and sugar. All you have to do is hot water, which even the rowdiest NYE revelers can muster up the energy to do on January 1.

