Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Braised Chicken And Veggies Is a Fresh Start To the New Year

We absolutely love the holiday season, but we can’t be the only ones who feel like they haven’t eaten a vegetable since October. We’ve been indulging in holiday favorites, which has been a wonderful treat, but we’re ready to slowly transition to some fresher meals. Martha Stewart‘s one-pot braised chicken with veggies is the perfect start. Not only is it ready to eat in just an hour, but it also offers up protein, vegetables, and a little bit of richness to help keep you warm on cold winter nights.

Stewart’s recipe calls for split skin-on chicken breast halves, which we find have more flavor than boneless chicken breasts, and they tend to be cheaper at the store too (especially if you get a family pack).

The veggies accompanying the chicken are leeks, potatoes, and asparagus, with a shower of chopped dill making for a fresh-tasting garnish that ties the flavors of the vegetables and chicken together.

Chicken breast can get a little dry, buy the hybrid braising and roasting method here, along with the sauce, keeps things juicy.

This recipe is also the perfect opportunity to try out that new Lodge cast iron skillet you got for Christmas (or the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to one as a New Year’s present!).

The sauce is a simple broth and wine pan sauce with just a little cream stirred in right at the end to add some decadence, which is a far cry from the heavy cream sauces and bechamels we’ve been dousing everything with since November.

This one-pot braised chicken and vegetables is the perfect meal to transition you from holiday dining into fresher flavors for the new year. It’s warm and hearty, but filled with veggies and fresh herbs, and after you eat you won’t feel like you need to immediately take a couch nap while you digest. How novel!

