Giada De Laurentiis’ Gluten-Free Lemon Poppyseed Loaf Is A Bright and Zesty Treat After All That Holiday Fare

After the holidays, we always find our spice cabinet short on cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, but to be honest, we’re not exactly in a hurry to replenish these spices. It seems like those warming flavors are all we’ve been eating since October, and we’re ready for some new tastes to enter our weekly menu. As usual, Giada De Laurentiis seems to have anticipated our changing palates. She just shared a gluten-free lemon poppyseed loaf cake recipe on the Giadzy blog that’s just what we want to be eating – something tart, fragrant with citrus, and still a little sweet – after all, it’s still technically comfort food season!

Gluten-free baking isn’t always for the faint of heart, but De Laurentiis’ recipe is surprisingly easy. She uses almond flour and rice flour to replace wheat flour in the recipe, and you don’t even need to get your hands on xanthan gum or other hard-to-find ingredients.

The cake stays light and fluffy, but is still moist, thanks to the addition of vegetable oil, Greek yogurt, and eggs. The Greek yogurt, eggs, and almond flour also add extra protein to this recipe, meaning it’s totally justifiable to have a slice along with your morning cup of tea. Using a non-stick loaf pan will make it easy to remove your cake once it’s finished cooking so you can cut it into perfect slices, though this rose gold nonstick loaf pan from Farberware is so pretty, you might want to serve the cake right in it.

Lemon zest and juice infuse each bite with zingy citrus flavor, and a couple of tablespoons of poppy seeds add a pleasant crunch. Drizzle your loaf cake with a simple three-ingredient lemon glaze once it cools off, and you’ve got a showstopping loaf that just might get you Star Baker status (should some of your cake magically make its way accross the pond to old Paul Hollywood’s plate). A garnish of dried lemon slices or fresh raspberries wouldn’t hurt, either.

Say goodbye to cinnamon, ginger, and cloves for now. The new year is almost here, lemons are in season, and your baking future is looking lighter and brighter.

