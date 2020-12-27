Giada De Laurentiis’ Meatballs Have 3 Surprising Ingredients That Make Them Extra Delicious

Giada De Laurentiis regularly drops some serious knowledge about Italian dishes we need in our dinnertime rotation ASAP. So it’s no surprise that the chef’s latest recipe is one that we’re already obsessed with. De Laurentiis shared a mouthwatering photo of her Ricotta and Cinnamon Meatballs on Instagram and it’s the warm winter meal we truly need. Of course, De Laurentiis always has a thing or two up her sleeve and featured three surprising ingredients in her meatballs: cinnamon (hence the name), ricotta (because, obviously), and uncooked orzo. Unusual? Yep. Delicious? Also yep!

“These meatballs have three special things going for them that make them *extra* delicious. 1 – dry orzo in the meatballs soaks up all the flavor from the sauce. 2 – ricotta makes them super fluffy and light. 3 – a dash of cinnamon gives them a beautiful warm flavor, perfect for a cold night. Triple threat! 🙌” wrote De Laurentiis on Instagram. Clearly, these ingredients are unique, but we trust the chef when she says it is beyond tasty.

Aside from some delicious Italian dishes, De Laurentiis is also known for consistently delivering fast and simple dishes. You can prepare these meatballs in just 10 minutes, and they have a cooking time of 15 minutes — meaning you can be in and out of the kitchen in less than half an hour (which is almost always the goal). Additionally, this is only a two-step recipe, which makes us love these meatballs even more.

Rest assured, De Laurentiis knows how to pack a mouthful of flavor into every bite, and this recipe will take your tastebuds on a wild ride they won’t want to get off of.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Ricotta and Cinammon Meatballs recipe.

