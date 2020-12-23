Aldi Dropped a Stella Rosa Mini Bottle Set Just in Time for New Year’s Eve

Finally, 2020 is almost over, and thank goodness! In just a few short days we’ll finally be able to kiss this dreadful year goodbye and welcome 2021 (which we hope will bring more positive vibes into our lives). As we reflect on the rollercoaster/dumpster fire that was 2020, we’re planning on toasting at midnight on Dec. 31 with a bottle of our favorite booze. And now thanks to Aldi, we’ve found the perfect mini bottle set of Stella Rosa, and we couldn’t think of a better way to send-off the year.

Instagrammer @aldi.mademedoit shared the Stella Rosa set on their page, writing, “A #stellabration will definitely be happening in this house!! $19.45 for the cutest @stellarosa mini bottle set with moscato rose, Rosso, Stella peach, Prosecco and Stella pink! Who else loves gabbing all the @stellarosa?! Which is your favorite?” In response to that last question, can we say all of them?!

The different varieties in the five-bottle set are all fan-favorites. Get ready to toast with a glass of wine and enjoy during the holiday with your family in the most celebratory way — we all deserve it! If you’re planning on sipping on mocktails on New Years, this also makes the perfect gift to give to your neighbors or friends.

Based on the comments, this set is sure to be a hit, and it might sell out quickly. One comment read, “Whaaattt?! That looks awesome!!” And we couldn’t agree more — plus it’s a steal at $20.

Another Instagrammer wrote, “🗣NEED IT” And honestly — don’t we all?!

