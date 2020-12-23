Martha Stewart’s Cheesecake Has the Most Festive Holiday Twist

Cheesecake is a classic dessert that can be enjoyed at any time throughout the year. Thanks to Martha Stewart, we have another reason to indulge in a tasty cheesecake during the holidays. The domestic diva made the pastry into a festive delight by putting a new spin on a traditional cheesecake recipe: Gingerbread Cheesecake. We’re loving all of Stewart’s holiday recipes she’s gifting her followers this holiday season. So this year, why not ditch the gingerbread houses (that you won’t even eat) and make Stewart’s dessert instead? And if you’re feeling in the mood for extra gingerbread love, you can always add gingerbread men cookies atop your cheesecake as Stewart does!

Stewart shared her finished cheesecake on Instagram and wrote: “Make cheesecake even more festive with a gingerbread crust, a spiced molasses filling, and a ring of two-tone cookies on top. Because you will use the molasses-gingerbread dough for the crust, you can make all the cookies from the same dough. Grab the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @sanganphotography.”

The brown crust and delightful gingerbread cookies scream ‘holidays’ and we’re absolutely loving it. This recipe, which was first published in the December 2007 issue of Martha Stewart Living, is packed with flavor and includes hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and lemon zest.

Keep in mind that this is a multi-step recipe, and you’ll need to start it well in advance: Directions on the website state that you’ll need to refrigerate your cheesecake (uncovered) for at least 8 hours, though it’s preferred you do so overnight. Our suggestion? Whip this up the night before you plan to enjoy it with your family and take it out the following day.

And if you’re tempted to make this yummy cheesecake all for yourself, you’re not alone. Let’s take a note from this comment on Stewart’s post: “OMG, if I made this I would eat the entire thing with a spoon, by myself! And I’m not even embarrassed about it LOL❤️❤️❤️”

Hey, there’s no room for shame in the dessert game. Happy Holidays!

Get Martha Stewart’s Gingerbread Cheesecake recipe.

