Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared the Most Decadent Pasta We’ve Ever Seen

The holiday season is full of celebration, so why not celebrate by making an amazing, unique dinner for your family to enjoy? We’re always looking for special recipes that are delicious and will impress the whole family, and we think we’ve found one in this Giada De Laurentiis pasta recipe. If you are looking for a non-traditional, yet amazingly flavorful holiday (or any special occasion) dinner, then you have got to check out her decadent seafood pasta recipe. It’s a creamy crab and ricotta cannelloni dish that will knock your socks off.

The Giadzy Instagram account shared the amazing recipe writing, “On the offchance you’re still brainstorming something special to make for your holiday dinners, we’d like to throw @Giadadelaurentiis‘ creamy crab and ricotta cannelloni into the ring!” Multiple fans of the account shared that they have indeed made the recipe and they all seem to have loved it.

It’s the latest creamy pasta recipe the chef has shared. This recipe is an update to a previous version — we love how even a seasoned pro like De Laurentiis still tweaks her creations! — and it looks delicious. The best part is that it’s a beginner-level dish on her website, meaning if you don’t have a ton of cooking experience, you don’t have to worry. It’s easy to make and doesn’t take five hours — actually, only 60 minutes: 30 minutes to prep and 30 minutes to bake! And guess what? Each serving is under 600 calories and has 35 grams of protein. Who doesn’t want a decadent, yet easy meal to make for friends and family during the holidays? We sure do.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ creamy crab and ricotta cannelloni recipe.

Before you go, check out our favorite Giada De Laurentiis pasta recipes below: