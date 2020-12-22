Wayfair’s End-of-Year Le Creuset Deals Give Its Black Friday Sale a Run For Its Money

Christmas is just a few days away, and yes, you’re bound to get some things you really want, but you’re also likely to get some things you never would’ve asked for in a million years. So, if Le Creuset is on your list this year and you’ve got an inkling it’s not under the tree, we recommend checking out Wayfair’s unreal end-of-year sale. The online retailer has a ton of items from this timeless brand on sale for up to a whopping 65 percent off — and it’s just as good (if not better) than its Black Friday sale.

While we have high(er) hopes for 2021 — and actually leaving our houses — we’ll all still be hunkering down at home for at least a few more months. And that means continuing to cook more than ever, so you’ll need some shiny new pieces of cookware to help you get the job done faster. With a new Le Creuset Dutch oven, bakeware, or a tea kettle, you’ll actually enjoy spending time in the kitchen.

Ahead, check out the irresistible deals we’re adding to our carts ASAP because who knows how long they’ll last. Annnd on top of this deal, select Le Creuset items are three for 20 percent off, so it’s time to stock up for yourself and hoard some gifts for next year.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pretty Tea Kettle

Image: Le Creuset.

Elevate your tea-making station with this gorgeous tea kettle. It’ll help you stay warm and toasty this winter, and it’s 30 percent off.

Le Creuset Enamel On Steel 1.6 qt. Whistling Stovetop Kettle $79.95 Buy now

Holiday-Themed Dutch Oven

Image: Le Creuset.

This festive twist on Ina Garten’s favorite Dutch oven is the ultimate way to dress up your cookware for the holidays without going over the top. Get it for 20 percent off now, and you can have it ready for next year.

Le Creuset Noel 6.75 qt. Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven with Lid $319.95 Buy now

Elevated Side Dish

Image: Le Creuset.

Make clean up a breeze with this stunning stove-to-table dish. This do-it-all piece, which is 48 percent off, is perfect for egg dishes, side dishes, and more.

Le Creuset Signature Oval Baker $74.95 Buy now

Durable Pan

Image: Le Creuset.

If any piece of cookware is going to change your life, it’s a non-stick pan. This stainless steel saucier will make simmering sauces and frying up skillet meals a cinch. And at 48 percent off, how could you resist?

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Saucier with Lid $189.95 Buy now

Casserole Must Have

Image: Le Creuset.

Casseroles are the ultimate winter food, so take them to the next level with these must-have oval dishes. They’re also ultra portable, so you can take one of these along to a potluck or party (fingers crossed sometime later next year). At 65 percent off, we’re also stocking up on them for future gifts.

Le Creuset Heritage 18 Oz. Stoneware Oval Heritage Casserole with Lid $41.95 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: