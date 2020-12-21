Hurry! These Ina Garten-Approved Gifts from Amazon Will Arrive By Christmas Eve

Not to freak you out, but — the clock is really ticking when it comes to getting Christmas gifts in time. If you’re a professional procrastinator, though, you always seem to get by with flying colors. While you could take the easy way out and opt for digital gift cards or subscriptions (don’t get us wrong, those are solid options!), there’s one place you can still get IRL gifts delivered by Christmas Eve. Where? Why, Amazon, of course! And you can get Ina Garten-approved gifts to boot.

While it’s definitely slim pickings, there are just enough Garten-approved items —Modern Comfort Food included — that’ll arrive by Christmas Eve so you can convince your gift recipient that you had their gift planned out wayy ahead of time. From her favorite cookware to cooking tools she swears by, there’s a wide range of items the Barefoot Contessa loves that will arrive at your door in the (St.) nick of time.

Note that delivery times will vary by location, so make sure to enter your zip code to ensure that these items will arrive on time before purchasing.

Her Latest Cookbook

If the Barefoot Contessa-obsessed person in your life somehow doesn’t have their hands on Garten’s latest cookbook, this is the only gift you need to get them. And would you look at that — it’s also 40 percent off!

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $21.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Chic Cookware

Who doesn’t want Le Creuset for the holidays? Yes, it’s a pricer gift but it’s one they’ll use for the rest of their life and will likely pass on to someone else. The only color that will arrive to us on the East Coast by Christmas is the Oyster color.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven $399.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Durable Pan

We rave about Ina’s favorite (and often discounted) cast iron skillet on the regular, but unfortunately that one won’t arrive in time. However, she also loves All-Clad’s stainless steel collection, and this pan is a whopping $100 off right now. This deal is too good to pass up, so we’re buying one for ourselves — and you should too!

All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware, 12-Inch Fry Pan with Lid $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Elevated Pantry Essential

Full disclaimer: these may arrive by Christmas — at least where we’re located. If you’re exchanging gifts after the actual holiday or aren’t too concerned about it arriving by the 25th on the dot, this gourmet, holiday-themed vanilla set is one of our top gifts for foodie friends this year.

Nielsen-Massey Holiday Flavors Bundle, 4 ounces $44.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Little Helper

This is one of those life-changing tools that your gift recipient probably doesn’t know they need — but they do. It’ll make juicing lemons for all their favorite Garten recipes a breeze. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer, too.

OXO Good Grips Wooden Citrus Reamer $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

