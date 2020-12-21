Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Daughter’s 5-Ingredient Strawberry Santas Recipe

Christmas for me is synonymous with baking, but with so much extra time on my hands this year, what with the lack of Christmas parties, I’ve actually reached peak cookie. Baking cookies is basically all I’ve been doing in lieu of the usual holiday traditions. If I see, smell, or taste another cookie, or have to wash my mixer bowl one more time, I just might explode. So when I saw that Giada De Laurentiis just shared a 5-ingredient Christmas recipe from her daughter Jade, and noticed that it included actual fresh fruit, I got excited. These 5-ingredient Strawberry Santas are sweet, but they also have the hint of brightness that I’ve been craving after so many batches of rich, sugary cookies.

Now, even though strawberries don’t sound like traditional Christmas fare, the fact that these look like little mini Santas mean that this recipe is totally worthy of your holiday spread. They’re also easy to make, requiring just five ingredients and no time in the oven or on the stove top.

To make your Santas, cut the tops off of your strawberries. Then, cut off the pointy bottoms, setting them aside.

Place the strawberries top-side down. Then, fill them with a rich and creamy 3-ingredient mascarpone cheese frosting. Top with the strawberry points, and add a little puff of frosting on top. Decorate the frosting between the strawberry halves with two mini chocolate chips, and voila – you’ve got a miniature edible strawberry Santa!

While we love mascarpone cheese, it can be hard to find and is sometimes pretty pricey. But don’t let that be a barrier! You could make these strawberry Santas with homemade whipped cream, or even the kind from the can, and they’ll still be just as cute.

Serve your Strawberry Santas for dessert, or with Christmas morning breakfast as an extra-special holiday treat. After all, they’re mostly made of fruit, right? I’m sure Santa would approve.

