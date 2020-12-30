Ayesha Curry’s Sheet Pan Salmon Is the Ultimate Easy Dinner Recipe

You know those days when there just doesn’t seem to be enough time in the world to tackle everything on your to-do list? The last thing you want to worry about on those chaotic days is what you’re going to make for dinner. You need a recipe that comes together quickly, tastes amazing and doesn’t require a lot of cleanup. Enter: Ayesha Curry’s Sheet Pan Salmon with Pesto Butter, Corn & Tomatoes recipe from her latest cookbook, The Full Plate.

The Full Plate is full of flavor-packed recipes that are designed to be loved by adults and kids but the best part is that these recipes are so easy that even the most novice cooks can master them. What’s to love about this particular sheet pan recipe? Well, according to Curry, “it’s easy to prepare but fresh and flavorful,” she writes in The Full Plate. She also notes that this dish tastes great served warm or at room temperature so it’s perfect for next-day leftovers.

Curry shared this recipe with us below, but you can get all of her quick, easy and delicious dinners from her new cookbook, The Full Plate.

Image: Courtesy of Voracious.

Sheet Pan Salmon with Pesto Butter, Corn & Tomatoes

Image: Courtesy of Eva Kolenko/Voracious.

Ingredients:

4 ears corn, shucked

dry pint cherry tomatoes, halved

tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons store-bought basil pesto

4 skin-on salmon fillets (5 ounces each), preferably wild

Julienned basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. With a sharp knife, cut the kernels off each cob of corn into a medium bowl. Add the tomatoes and olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Toss to coat, then spread in an even layer on the baking sheet. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter and pesto and season to taste with salt. Place the salmon fillets skin-side down on top of the corn and tomatoes and season with salt. Spoon the butter mixture evenly on top of the fillets. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until the corn is tender, the tomatoes are soft, and the fish flakes easily when poked with the tip of a paring knife. Transfer the corn and tomato mixture to a platter and set the fish on top. Garnish with the basil, if using. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Excerpted from THE FULL PLATE. Copyright © 2020 by Ayesha Curry. Photographs by Eva Kolenko. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.