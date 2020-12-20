Giada De Laurentiis Shares a Sunday Family Night Italian Dish

Some of the best dinners are the ones that involve good conversation paired with some soul-warming food. It’s been a rough year, and this holiday season we’re cherishing more and more the moments we have with our family. If you’re looking for a new dish that will leave your family with smiles on their faces and full bellies Giada De Laurentiis has shared another Italian gem that we’re absolutely loving: Sartu Di Riso. And this recipe is all about family, from start to finish. Gather your kiddos and prepare for the ultimate family activity that ends with a delicious meal!

De Laurentiis shared the Naples dish on her Instagram and wrote, “The infamous Sartu Di Riso! In Naples, this dish is traditionally only made on Sundays when the whole family is around to help make it. It’s a super occasion-worthy dish that’s really quite easy to make, just takes lots of time – and every minute is so well-worth the delicious outcome.”

We love that this is a recipe the whole family can help with. De Laurentiis mentions on her website that Sartu Di Riso is typically served at “weddings, first communions, and other important events,” but any day that your family is able to get together is pretty important in our book. Additionally, this dish makes a fantastic centerpiece.

There are four components to this recipe: the rice, sauce, meatballs, and finally — putting it all together. The prep time for De Laurentiis’ meal is 45 minutes, but if we’re being honest we’ve definitely spent longer times in the kitchen before. If you make cooking this into a family affair, time will go by quickly and it will be enjoyable for all.

And when your dish is finally done, you’ll know it was made with hard work and tons of love!

Get Giada De Laurentiis Sartu Di Riso recipe.

