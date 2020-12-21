Meghan Markle’s Holiday Cocktail Recipe Is Vegan-Friendly

Before Meghan Markle enjoyed boozy Christmas pudding with the queen, she was making her own cocktails at home during the holiday season. In a past interview with Grazia (pre her incredible love story with Prince Harry), Markle revealed her go-to festive drink — and it’s just as amazing as we would expect. Listen, around here we love a good celeb recommendation, and if a delicious new recipe comes straight from royalty — well, it’s pretty much a done deal. Markle’s holiday beverage sounds incredible and it’s basically our new favorite vegan-friendly cocktail.

Markle’s Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail is made with four cups of unsweetened almond milk, though (in case you’re feeling up to the challenge) she notes that you can make your own alt milk by blending raw almonds with milk and straining it. Additionally, the recipe will require cinnamon, cardamom, dates, and powdered ginger — just to name a few of the ingredients. Of course, the stars of this holiday drink is the bourbon and cinnamon sticks.

After you gather all of your ingredients you’ll want to blend them (sans alcohol) in your blender before you move them to a small saucepan. Remember, the key to successfully tackling any new recipe is using the proper utensils. Don’t have a saucepan? We love this Ina Garten-approved All-Clad sauce pan.

Then you’ll heat your mixture at a low temperature and mix in the boozy delight of your favorite bourbon. Sadly, the Duchess of Sussex did not reveal what the alcohol of her choosing is. Each drink will be decorated with the garnish of your cinnamon sticks. In the case that you’re more of a cold drink fan, Markle wrote that you can skip the saucepan and shake it around in a cocktail shaker. BRB, we’re about to make a big batch for ourselves.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: