Martha Stewart Shares Her Eggnog Recipe That’s Rich With Three Different Types of Booze

With the holidays come a variety of food and beverage traditions we hold near and dear to our hearts. One of our all-time favorite holiday beverages? Eggnog. TBH, eggnog is one of those beverages that you either love or you hate. And In the case that you haven’t sipped on the thick and creamy ‘nog yet, here’s a secret that’s not such a secret: homemade eggnog is superior to any store-bought purchase. Luckily for us, Martha Stewart shared her classic eggnog recipe that’s a total fan-favorite. If you’re looking for a round of holiday beverages to share with your family and friends, this extra boozy eggnog will have everyone feeling the holiday spirit in no time. Non-eggnog lovers, prepare to be converted.

Stewart shared the recipe on Instagram, writing, “No holiday fête at @marthastewart48’s would be complete without her famous eggnog, whipped into a cloud of foam, showered with fresh nutmeg, and served in a silver bowl “the size of a bathtub,” says editorial director of food @sarahcarey1. While many recipes call for rum, brandy, or cognac, Martha’s has all three, and the liquors’ complex flavors help cut through the richness. Check out the recipe in our December issue or at the link in bio.”

Rum, brandy, and cognac? Thank you, Santa Stewart! Sure, store-bought cartoons are easy to grab and go but will they bring you as much delight as this booze fest drink? We wouldn’t count on it. Plus, with only two steps, Stewart’s recipe is incredibly simple to quickly whip up an entire batch that will last you all night.

This classic holiday beverage can be modified a bit and still hold its own! Whether you opt for a milk alternative or you want to adjust the alcohol content rest assured that this recipe is customizable. The best part about the recipe (in our opinion) is definitely the freshly grated nutmeg — trust us when we say it’s a must-have in this sweet ‘nog.

Get Martha Stewart’s Original Eggnog recipe.

