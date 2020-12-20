Meghan Markle Puts an Unexpected Twist on Christmas Dinner Side Dishes

Before Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas as a royal, her holiday plans looked very different. The Duchess of Sussex will undoubtedly have a posh Christmas dinner with Prince Harry and baby Archie this year, but thanks to an old Grazia story, Markle previously revealed what her past holidays looked like. She shared her hosting tips with the outlets and let’s just say, elegant dinner parties have always come naturally to Markle. From holiday decor hacks to sharing her advice on creating a table-scape her guide to a successful holiday dinner is everything you need to pleasantly surprise your friends and family this year.

Though Markle shared plenty of tips, her twist on Christmas dinner side dishes is one of our favorites. “If you’re like me, you end up buying way too much of everything for holiday meals,” she wrote in Grazia. Markle added, “So whether you have leftover sweet potatoes or simply want to revamp the classic holiday side, these maple glazed potato wedges are crave-worthy. With the slight kick from cayenne and the brightness of the added lemon, they will be a crowd favorite.”

Honestly, maple syrup potato wedges sound divine. Markle’s quick recipe is the perfect way to make use of our leftovers and transform them into a dish we’ll actually be eating. Another priceless gem Markle dropped to the outlet? Christmas decorations 101.

From purchasing silver serving trays on Etsy or flea markets, the Duchess of Sussex has a knack for stylish products. In regards to a simple way to elevate your holiday decor she wrote, “Traditionally garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle. Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room.”

As Markle says, just a simple garland can make a world of difference. And if these tasteful tricks worked for the Duchess of Sussex, they certainly work for us!

