Martha Stewart Shares a Recipe for Super Chewy Cookies

We’ve always thought the best cookies were the super chewy ones, and if you’re looking for one more cookie recipe to add to your holiday dinner table, look no further because we’ve found the perfect recipe for you. Introducing: Martha Stewart’s Spicy Chocolate Cookies. The rich cocoa flavor and a surprising kick of subtle spice using cayenne pepper and cinnamon are sure to be an instant crowd-pleaser (and a recipe your family will ask you for again and again). These baked goods have all the flavors that will make your tastebuds sing and dance and they’re perfect to whip up and enjoy during the holidays.

“Save a VIP spot in your holiday cookie box for these sparkly beauties. Frosted host @moll_doll23 created these spicy chocolate cookie confections that are sure to be the stars of your holiday bakes. “Rich cocoa flavor, soft chew, pools of melted chocolate, cinnamon and cayenne for that nice little kick, and that crunch from being rolled in Demerara sugar.” Grab the full recipe at the link in bio! #regram via @moll_doll23″ wrote Stewart on Instagram.

These melt-in-your-mouth cookies are practically begging to be on our plates. Though these cookies are supremely chewy, there’s an added crunch that comes from being rolled in Demerara sugar. Sound delicious? We agree.

Stewart’s recipe is extremely easy to follow and shockingly enough these cookies can be made in three quick steps. Additionally, the chef notes that these sweets can be prepped and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.

To make these you’ll need to roll the dough into 1-inch balls and then roll in turbinado sugar to coat. Note: You’ll want to bake these until surfaces crack slightly.

Get Martha Stewart’s Spicy Chocolate Cookies recipe.

