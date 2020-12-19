Costco Adds the Ultimate Christmas Dessert to Its Bakery Section

A Yule Log (a.k.a Bûche de Noël) cake is a longtime Christmas tradition for many households. In case you didn’t know, the cake is modeled to represent the yule log that some families would burn on Christmas Eve back in the nineteenth century. The burning of the yule log was meant to bring good luck to the family. Somewhere along the line, the yule log tradition transformed from a burnt tree to a delicious cake that we enjoy during the holidays. If you’ve always wanted to try the cake but never had the time to make one from scratch (which is understandable) now’s the time. The warehouse giant has some of the best cakes in the biz, and we’re sure this is no different. Costco is selling the rolled cake for $10 and not only is that price beautiful, but the design is just as amazing.

Instagram/Costcodeals

Costco fan account @costcodeals reposted the sponge cake on their Instagram story after a fellow Costco lover shared the finds. The Instagrammer wrote, “I’ve never seen a yule log at Costco before 😱.” TBH, this incredible real yule log look is enough to want to buy it, no questions asked.

If you’re not much of a baker but still want to enjoy some yummy desserts, this is the perfect pick for the holiday season! Enjoy it with your family or friends and share your newfound knowledge behind the cake with your loved one.

The photo shares that the cake is frosted with chocolate buttercream for the ultimate chocolate-y treat. Honestly, if there was ever a time to indulge in a log of chocolate, it’s in 2020. We’re not exactly sure what other flavors are inside the boxed cake, but we trust that they’re delicious.

Become a Costco member today and snag this delicious treat.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.



Screen reader support enabled.