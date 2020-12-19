Giada De Laurentiis’ Crostini Recipe Can Be Made Into a Christmas Tree

It’s crunch time for whipping out new recipes just in time for the holidays. When we’re looking for brand new holiday treats to make, we always look to our favorite famous chefs. A good appetizer will be tasty, shareable, and enjoyable for all. TBH, our favorite meals are the ones that match our red, green, and white holiday decor. If you’re looking for an extremely easy quick app to prepare but still looks professionally made, look no further than Giada De Laurentiis’ Crostini Christmas Tree. The Italian chef has been giving us all of her best tips ahead of the holidays and this one is no different. And don’t be fooled by the slightly intimidating name, this sweet recipe courtesy of De Laurentiis is one of the most simple dishes you’ll make. Plus, it will give your dinner table just a bit more festive flair, and who couldn’t use more holiday cheer?!

Sharing a picture of De Laurentiis Christmas “tree”, the chef’s @thegiadzy Instagram account wrote, “Behold: the crostini Christmas tree. 🎄🙌 This festive appetizer is so easy to whip up, *and* it’s delicious – you can’t go wrong with pesto crostini. Get the how-to in the profile link!”

When De Laurentiis says it’s delicious, we believe her. Plus, we’re a bit obsessed with the look of this Crostini Tree and ready to try it out ourselves. The edible tree gets its festive look by including tomatoes, mozzarella, and pesto on the crostini. The chef makes her own homemade pesto, but she notes that store-bought is just as good.

And as for how De Laurentiis managed to add an adorable star to her tree? That my friends, is fresh mozzarella cut into a fun star shape. Who said playing with your food wasn’t fun again?

Get Giada De Laurentiis Crostini Christmas Tree recipe.

