Chrissy Teigen’s Spicy Basil Chicken Has a Vegetarian Twist

Chrissy Teigen definitely knows a thing or two about hosting phenomenal holiday gatherings. So when she recommends any tip or a new dish to whip out ahead of the holidays, we’re all ears. The Cravings author shared her take on one of her “all-time fave Thai street foods,” Pad Krapow (also known as spicy basil chicken) on her Cravings Instagram. But lest you think this is just any spicy basil chicken, pay attention: Teigen’s new recipe is completely vegetarian. Introducing: Corn Krapow. The light dish is the perfect addition to a holiday dinner and best of all it’s quick and easy to make.

“Bring something new to your holiday dinner table with corn krapow. 🌽 This vegetarian twist on pad krapow (aka spicy basil chicken, one of Chrissy’s all time fave Thai street foods), is packed with fresh Thai basil, chiles for heat, and surprisingly meaty oyster mushroom,” Teigen’s Cravings Instagram post read.

As if we needed more of a reason to love this recipe, she also shared another helpful tip. “Bonus: It can be made with canned or frozen corn any time of year.”

Yep, you can use frozen or canned corn for this meal (although Teigen does say that fresh is best to use if you can). The five-step corn krapow has a prep time of only 10 minutes and Teigen notes that this recipe can really be made with just about any veggie. In fact, the next vegetable Teigen plans to make with this recipe is broccoli — apparently it’s husband John Legend’s favorite.

Get Chrissy Teigen’s Corn Krapow recipe.

