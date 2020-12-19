Jamie Oliver Shares Seven New Holiday Drink Recipes & We Need Them All

Around the holidays we like to indulge in a festive drink or two, and we don’t just mean boozy eggnog. We’re talking about the cocktails that really help us get in the holiday spirit. If your signature holiday drinks could use a bit of a refresh (and honestly, all of ours could), Jamie Oliver has just the drink recipe for you — wait, actually make that seven. Yep, the British chef truly outdid himself this time and gave us seven new drinks (or as he calls them: tipples) that we’re totally obsessing over. From Mulled Pear & Ginger to Negroni Sparklers you’re bound to find a new drink you’ll love, and we’ll raise a glass to that!

“Nearly ready for festive tipples and I’ve got some easy cocktail recipes that are delicious, a bit different and you can knock up at home to enjoy! ….👉 ✨Negroni Sparklers ✨Christmas Cosmopolitan ✨Mulled Wine ✨Frozen Berry Margarita ✨Hot Toddy ✨Hot Buttered Rum ✨Mulled Pear & Ginger All the recipes on my website guys. Cheers! x x” wrote Santa, um, we mean Oliver, on Instagram.

Most of these drinks have a prep time of just 5 minutes, unless you’re feeling a bit brave and want to try a slightly more complicated recipe like his Christmas pudding vodka. If you’re looking to stay warm, mulled wine will be your must-have winter drink this holiday season. Thankfully, these recipes are easy to follow and simple enough to repeat even if you’re going back for, well, more than one.

Oliver has also included non-alcoholic recipes as well in the case that you’re in more of a mocktail mood. And hey, these recipes will be just as handy to sip on as we finally ring in the new year in a few days.

Get Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cocktail recipes.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: