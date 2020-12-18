Costco’s Holiday Cookie Tray is Back & Non-Bakers Rejoice!

Lots of us have brought out the baking mitts and aprons this holiday season — maybe even a rolling pin and cookie cutters, too — but while somepeople truly enjoy making their desserts from scratch, holiday fatigue is real, and in those times, we think pre-made treats are just as good. If you’re looking to fulfill your sweet tooth this holiday season but are not feeling like making your own, Costco has got you covered with its famous cookie trays. We love Costco’s bakery items and this cookie tray is no different. The assorted mix of holiday cookies is full of festive fun and your family will love them. Although we hear Santa is a cookie fanatic, we think you’ll want to keep these cookies all for yourself.

Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain shared the sweets on their Instagram page. The Instagrammer’s caption wrote that the price of these cookie trays is a bargain of only $18.99. By the looks of the pictures shared, each tray comes with five different kinds of cookies.

Fans of the warehouse giant eagerly jumped in the comments to share their excitement over the cookie trays. And if you were doubting Costco’s ability to deliver in the tastiness department, you’ll be pleased to hear from loyal customers that the baked goods are superb. One user commented, “these are sooooo good! So soft and fresh! Worth the money!”

Though some commenters questioned the rationale behind buying a cookie platter amid holiday gatherings being cancelled across the country, another comment asked an important question, “Is it socially acceptable to eat this at home by myself.” Not only is it socially acceptable, but we totally support it. (But also: another commenter pointed out that a smaller tray is available for $5.99. So there’s that option, too.)

