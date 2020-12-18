This Festive New Way to Serve Wine Is Going Viral on TikTok But We’ve Got Questions

Just because you’re celebrating the holidays on a much smaller scale this year doesn’t mean you have to skip the fancy holiday cocktails. And that’s exactly the mentality over at TikTok, where one user, priscillaecheverry, has created a gorgeous and trendy, albeit over-the-top way to serve wine (to yourself) this Christmas: with flavored ice balls and wine-filled ornaments.

To start, freeze balls of ice filled with blueberries, pomegranates, mint leaves, and oranges. If you don’t already have a sphere mold, Tovolo is super-popular and available on Amazon.

Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds, Set of 2 $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

After melting it down slightly in order to fit it into the wine glass, coat cranberries with a light layer of sugar and toss a few into into the glass alongside the fruity ice sphere.

Next is the fun part. Buy some clear plastic ornaments from any store (we recommend the ornaments from Michaels below) and fill ’em up with red wine. You’ll need a small funnel, which we found for super-cheap over at Bed Bath & Beyond.

6ct. 4 $4.99 Buy now

Image: Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond.

Progressive 2-Piece Mini Funnel Set $1.49 Buy now

And voila! The most interactive, most adorable glass of wine — but we have a few questions.

First, why are we adding ice to our red wine in the first place? Sure, the ice is embedded with sweet fruits, but it’s not like that fruit is going to add any real flavor to our red wine (which, if you’re getting the right red, you don’t need to pack it with more punch). Now, if you froze apple cider and made this more of a deconstructed sangria, we’d be on board with that.

Second, was anyone else on the edge of their seat, nervous that that ice ball would totally shatter the glass? Sure, she said she melted it down a bit to make it fit, but the risk is still there — and it makes us nervous as hell.

Third, if we aren’t inviting anyone over, why are we inviting ourselves to pour our wine twice? Yes, it’s adorable AF, but by no means do I need to delay that first sip.

Overall, though, we can’t deny that this is a really fun idea for holiday parties. We’ll keep this bookmarked for next year, when we can (hopefully!) have friends and family over — and wow them with this wine-in-an-ornament interactive cocktail.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

