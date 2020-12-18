Giada De Laurentiis Shares a Neapolitan Dessert Recipe From Her Childhood

Many of us have that one food — you know, the one where you take a bite and it instantly brings back cherished memories from childhood? Well, chef extraordinaire Giada De Laurentiis is no different, and luckily for us, she’s decided to share a special holiday recipe from her childhood. On her Instagram, the Italian chef shared a beautiful video of herself preparing a Neopolitan dessert called Struffoli, and it looks splendid. Not only are we assuming that it tastes delicious, but the assembled result looks so lovely and is the perfect dinner table centerpiece.

“It’s STRUFFOLI SEASON! ❄️ ✨ 🎄,” began the caption on her Giadzy account’s Instagram. “This classic Neapolitan dessert is one that @Giadadelaurentiis remembers fondly from childhood. There are similar versions of this dessert from different countries and cultures, too – if you know it as something different, let us know in the comments!”

De Laurentiis previously told SheKnows that Struffoli was her favorite “unusual” dish to make during the holiday season, explain to us the magic of the “fried little dough balls tossed in honey, and made into a tower so it can be your centerpiece and your dessert.”

The popular Italian dessert has a prep time of an hour and a half, but it can be made a day in advance if you’re anticipating a busy day of cooking.

Our favorite thing about the recipe is the memories it holds for so many families. In the comments, people recalled their own experience with struffoli. One user wrote, “Oh my goodness I have not had this in years! My nonna used to make it every Christmas so Mom never did because Nonna’s was the best. I have to try this now 🤤❤️”

Another heartfelt comment read, “It brings back wonderful memories of my Neapolitan grandmother. I try to carry on most of her food traditions, and it’s fun to be inspired by your recipes too.” We love to see food bring people together, and clearly, this is a recipe that does just that.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Struffoli recipe.

