This Popular Trader Joe’s Snack Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

If you’re anything like us, you’ve had a seemingly endless stock of Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame in your freezer. There’s just something so irresistible about their frozen edamame: It’s super-easy to cook and it actually tastes good. And if you’re anything like us, you’re currently making your way to the freezer to check your bag’s date code — because the product was just recalled by Tesoros Trading Company, a Trader Joe’s supplier.

According to the Dec. 16 recall on the FDA’s website, Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame product, specifically sold in Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Utah stores, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products with the following date codes may be contaminated:

22LA102 M

22LA102 N

22LA102 P

“All affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the FDA’s recall states. “The company has removed the affected lots from distribution as the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.”

While the bacteria is harmful to the aforementioned groups of people, healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms, like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Those who have purchased 16-ounce packages of the product with the affected codes should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. And if you have any questions, you’re welcome to contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 anytime Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or send them an email via their website.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Trader Joe’s wrote.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: