Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Glaze for Your Brussel Sprouts

Getting your kids to eat more veggies in their meals can be difficult. And if your children are picky eaters, you know what a pain it can be to add even the smallest hints of green to any dish. Whenever someone has advice on how to make munching on vegetables more enjoyable, we’re all ears. Enter the trusty cookbooks and our bookmarked recipes from some of our favorite chefs. That’s why we were thrilled to see that Giada De Laurentiis has shared yet another Italian gem: her Agrodolce glaze. De Laurentiis shared her recipe on Instagram and it is the perfect addition atop our brussel sprouts. The recipe comes just in time for the much-needed side of veggies this holiday season to combat all the desserts we’re bound to eat.

“‘Agrodolce’ is essentially an Italian sweet and sour sauce, and @Giadadelaurentiis’ version with maple syrup and apple cider vinegar just so happens to be the *perfect* glaze for your holiday brussels sprouts. Get the #recipe in the profile link!” wrote the Italian chef on her Instagram.

The chef took a fall twist on the classic sauce and used maple syrup as opposed to the usual sugar and vinegar and it gives it the perfect zing to your veggies. With a prep time of only five minutes, we don’t doubt that you’re going to want to make this over and over again but the short cooking time is ideal for busy holiday days where you will be preparing more than one meal.

Served warm, the glaze makes for an epic soul-warming spoonful of Brussels sprouts that your kids will never see coming. One comment read, “For Christmas dinner?? 😋” and it sounds like a great plan to us.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Brussels Sprouts Agrodolce recipe.

