Oprah may be one of the richest people alive, but at the end of the day she’s just like us. How so you ask? She’s done with using the oven this year, and thankfully, she just introduced us to the ultimate way to let us have our gourmet baked goods without getting our hands dirty. She recently shared via an Instagram post that her neighbor Cat Cora—who also happens to be the Food Network’s first Iron Chef—sent her a bunch of mouthwatering baked goods, including a gorgeous Nutella banana bread we cannot stop staring it. The best news is that you can get it delivered right to your door too!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In the post, Oprah shared that you can get all of the heavenly treats she’s munching on from Cora’s online store on Goldbelly. Her baked goods lineup features six drool-worthy items including cookies, breads, and cakes that are perfect for your at-home holiday celebration this year. Or, if you’re looking for a last-minute gift for someone who has it all, you can send one of these delectable baked goods their way.

We obviously have our eyes — er, our mouths— set on the Nutella banana bread, which sells for $49 for two loaves. It’s definitely a splurge, but Oprah convinced us already that we need this in our stomach (and stat), so there’s no looking back now. I mean, how could you put a price on those perfectly gooey hazelnut swirls?! After all, Oprah never leads us astray — take her favorite moisturizer or Nespresso machine, for example.

Image: Goldbelly.

Nutella Banana Bread - 2 Pack $49.00 Buy now

We’ve all made too much banana bread this year, so give your tired hands a break and have this next-level version delivered ready to eat! You can also shop a ton of other famous bakeries and restaurants from across the country on Goldbelly, so you can have your entire holiday meal delivered in one order. We’re adding the world-famous banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery and a deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s to our carts too.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: