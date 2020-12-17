Martha Stewart’s Weed-Shaped Cookies Are Truly the Ultimate Holiday Dessert

It’s 2020, and like the rest of us, Martha Stewart DGAF and nothing’s off limits. Case in point: her most recent cooking demo with Snoop Dogg, where they baked a batch of weed, dog treat, and holiday-shaped cookies — decorated with green, red, and white icing, of course because, well, holidays.

On Wednesday, Stewart and best bud Snoop hosted a virtual baking class where they made a batch of cookies, including, yes, cannabis leaf-shaped cookies.

“I’m doing cannabis cookies because I just did a big demo with Snoop Dogg, and this is for him… these cannabis leaf cookies,” Stewart said in a video posted to her IG yesterday.

In the video, which was filmed after her cookie class with Snoop, Stewart shows off some dog bone-shaped cookies with the word “DOGG” on ’em, as well as some classic holiday-shaped cookies, like Christmas trees, snowflakes, gingerbread men, and candy canes.

“I’m decorating for Christmas, and cookies galore! It looks like Santa’s elves have been everywhere here in my kitchen,” Stewart says, as she decorated her extra-large weed-shaped cookie with red dots.

Of course, the showstoppers are two ornaments with Snoop and Stewart’s faces on them, with Stewart’s cookie hilariously captioned, “There’s some ho, ho, HO in this house.” 😂 (Click to the second picture in the IG carousel below.)

Those who were lucky enough to sit in the virtual demo know how to make Stewart’s now-famous weed-shaped cookies, but for the rest of us, we’ll just have to wing it. And we’re starting by buying this marijuana leaf cookie cutter set.

You can also try your hand at baking one (or more) of Stewart’s favorite Christmas cookies, which she recently shared on her website.

Stewart’s sugar cookies, for example, are almost too-cute to eat — and are definitely on the more challenging end for more experienced home bakers.

Her gingerbread snowflakes are also fabulous holiday treats. The secret to making Stewart-approved snowflakes is to use royal icing and sprinkle them with fine sanding sugar.

Stewart’s other favorite Christmas cookies include hazelnut sandwich cookies, old-fashioned lemon sugar cookies, chewy chocolate-gingerbread cookies, Noel nut balls, shaped icebox cookies, and brown-butter cookies.

