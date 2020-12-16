Costco Has a Junior’s Red Velvet Cake That’ll Fit Right in With Your Christmas Decor

Our kitchens have been exploding with desserts this holiday season. Whether they’re being made or bought, there’s no denying that most of us have been satisfying our sweet tooth by munching on some awesome treats. If you’re like us, and you’re missing the comfort and ease of dining out, you can still get a taste of a favorite restaurant — at Costco, no less. The retailer is helping us fill the gap with incredible brand name products we know and love, like cheesecake bites from The Cheesecake Factory. Now, we see they’re also selling this delicious-looking Red Velvet Layer Cake from Junior’s. The chain is known for its incredible sweets, and best of all? The red velvet confection has never fit in more with our red and green holiday decor.

Costco fan account @costco_empties shared the cake on Instagram, captioning their post: “NEW- @juniorscheesecake red velvet layer cake- just in time for the holidays! Features layers of moist red velvet cake filled and decorated with cream cheese frosting. Each 3-pound cake is just $12.99.”

The cake looks straight out of a Junior’s restaurant, which means we’re loving it even more. And at a $12.99, it’s perfect to safely enjoy at home with your family.

And if we’re being honest — we’re really feeling this red dessert alongside our festive home decor, and it’s kind of the perfect excuse to purchase the 3-pound cake!

The fan-favorite restaurant product has already caught the attention of many Instagrammers. One user wrote, “Juniors Red Velvet cake is my absolute favorite cake! Thanks for the heads up!!” Another fan commented in all caps, ” I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE.” I mean, we don’t blame them. And the level of excitement is definitely real.

Check out your local Costco and see if they sell the special red velvet cake in a store near you.

