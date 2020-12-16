DIY Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Taking Over TikTok & They Could Not Be Easier to Make

Is there anything cozier during the holidays than sitting on the couch wrapped in blankets with a warm cup of hot cocoa in your hands? We previously though that even the most basic Swiss Miss cocoa would do the trick, but then we got sucked into foodie TikTok and learned about hot cocoa bombs, and suddenly, everything changed. You can buy hot cocoa bombs, sure, but where’s the fun in that? Thanks to these TikToks, we’re feeling inspired to make some of our own, and it’s easier than you might think.

First, you need the basics. Some chocolate molds will help you make the actual ball of chocolate that holds the cocoa surprise inside. We like silicone chocolate molds, because they’re super flexible, and it’s a lot easier to get the chocolate out in one piece than if you use a more solid chocolate mold.

Next up? You’ll need some melting chocolate. Dark or milk chocolate is most traditional, but don’t be afraid to use white chocolate. To give your cocoa bombs an extra special touch, decorate them with the other flavor of chocolate – so, for a white chocolate cocoa bomb, you would decorate it with melted dark chocolate, and vice versa.

Inside of your cocoa bomb you should add hot cocoa mix, marshmallows, and sprinkles if you’re feeling extra fancy. This is a fun opportunity to make your cocoa bombs extra luxurious – you can finally add as many mini marshmallows as your little heart desires.

To enjoy your hot cocoa bombs, you should drop them into a cup of hot milk, then pour more hot milk over the cocoa bomb until it melts and the cocoa mix and marshmallows inside spill into the milk in your mug. Give it a stir, and there you have it – the most luxurious hot chocolate you’ve ever made yourself.

