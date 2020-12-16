Martha Stewart’s 18-Layer ‘Wreath Cake’ is an Absolute Marvel

Many of us have been trying our luck over the last few weeks with new cookie recipes, but if you’re looking for a completely different take on the traditional holiday treat, Martha Stewart has got you covered. While we’ve been drooling over every step of recipes like her famous Angel Food Cake and her Carrot Cake with White Chocolate Frosting, Stewart has even topped herself with her latest creation: a traditional Norwegian Kransekake (also known as “wreath cake”) that boasts 18 amazing cookie-ring layers. The beautiful cake is not only jaw-droppingly spectacular to look at — and, we’re guessing, delicious — but also “surprisingly straightforward” to make, at least in Stewart’s book!

“Talk about a showstopper! The kransekake, which translates to “wreath cake,” is the signature cake of Norway and a showstopping confection that is made for special occasions. And as impressive as a tall tower made out of eighteen delicate cookie rings is, this sweet stunner is surprisingly straightforward to make. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio and display it on your table as a sweet Christmas centerpiece.”

Stewart was right when she said the kransekake is a showstopper. Luckily, you don’t have to know how to pronounce the wreath cake’s Norwegian name to totally nail this 5-step recipe (which takes about 3 hours total to make).

You’ll need blanched almonds, unsalted butter, and confectioners’ sugar — just to name a few of the ingredients. Additionally, the beautifully elegant drip of royal icing that holds together the cookie rings only requires two ingredients.

To make successfully make the wreath cake, you’ll need a food processor and these special dessert molds.

Get Martha Stewart’s Kransekake Recipe on her website — and get more delicious ideas from Martha Stewart Living magazine.

