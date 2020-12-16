If there’s one thing we can count on Trader Joe’s for, it’s their unique and affordable items we’re bound to love. From their Grinch inspired Grump trees to their festive spin on the viral hot cocoa bombs, Trader Joe’s never fails to constantly surprise us. We love all of the diverse items Trader Joe’s sells but if we had to choose one section that the chain excels in, it’d definitely be their vast selection of frozen food. It’s easy to make and delicious on our plates. And their new Roasted Garlic and Pesto Pizza is not only the perfect frozen food for quick weekday dinner nights but the ingredients are superb. Best of all: the pizza features a deep-fried, chewy Naples-style crust. Intrigued? Let’s dig into the details.

Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed shared the tasty ‘za on their Instagram, writing, “🚨 I am obsessed with pizza 🍕 so I had to try the new 💫 ROASTED GARLIC & PESTO PIZZA with a Deep Fried Crust ($5.99) and it’s so delish!!!!!!!”

The Instagrammer even shared some awesome tips to make your pizza even better, “I added some heirloom tomatoes and red chili pepper 🌶 flakes on top! You can really taste the roasted garlic 🧄 👏🏻.” They continued, “If you love doughy and crispy thick crust this is for you! (Swipe left for a video to see the chewy center).”

At the bargain price of only $5.99, we’re seriously never going back to buying regular pizza after this (well, we’ll try to anyway!). The pizza features four different types of Italian cheese, cashews, pine nut pesto, and that crust we can’t stop talking about.

On par with Trader Joe’s typical food options, the pizza box reads, “We promise you’ve never had anything like it,” and we don’t doubt that for a second.

